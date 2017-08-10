Sweet Shack sees sweet success

Those familiar with local business owners Devin and Stacy Bair won’t be surprised to learn that their daughter Charlotte is showing some entrepreneurial spirit of her own by starting a business. What might be a surprise is that she’s only 9 years old.

After building a playhouse with the help of her dad, it dawned on Charlotte that the little house would make a great structure for a new business she had in mind called the “Sweet Shack.”

Initially, she and her friend Lauryn Marchant set up shop at the Mustang Days Family Fun event, selling snow cones.

“We learned a lot,” said Charlotte. “We learned that we needed a better machine so we wouldn’t have to run back and forth to the house for more shaved ice.”

Since their first foray into the business world, Charlotte and her friend have not only upgraded their snow cone equipment but have purchased a cotton candy machine, as well, and also incorporated their own small generator into the mobile operation.

Charlotte, who keeps her money carefully sorted and organized in a cash drawer, accepts credit cards and hangs a small chart that she uses to quickly and accurately calculate change for her customers, has expanded her wares to include special glasses for viewing the upcoming eclipse. With the help of her parents, she moved her little shack to the Red Apple parking lot last weekend, selling more than 200 pairs of the special protective glasses by the end of the day on Friday.

To say the least, business was booming last weekend and she expects to be at the same location again this weekend until she sells out of the glasses.

“She is learning about work and that’s a good thing,” said mom Stacy. “We help her haul her stuff around, but she does the rest herself.

“This is the type of thing that helps her understand the value of the dollar. When you work all day for $25, that $25 means something to you.”

Charlotte is a student at Lovell Elementary School and it comes as no surprise that her favorite subject is math. Her parents own and operate Bairco Construction.

By Patti Carpenter