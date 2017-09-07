Feb. 17, 1968 – Aug. 24, 2017

Bonnie Michelle Sibbett Christensen is the second of a family of nine children born to Lyman Clyde Sibbett and Beth Clark Sibbett. She was born in Idaho Falls on Feb. 17, 1968.

Michelle died Aug. 24, 2017, at her home in Dubois, at 49 years old, with her loving husband Scott Blaine Christensen by her side.

Her young years were spent in Idaho Falls and Provo. She settled in Cowley in 1973 during her kindergarten year. She attended school in Cowley and transferred to nearby Lovell as a senior,

where she graduated in 1985. She married Scott Blaine Christensen May 24, 1985, in Fort Bridger, Wyo.

She and her husband lived two years in Phoenix, three years in Carson City and then Gardnerville, Nev. They moved to Dubois in 2002 to make it their forever home.

Michelle had a great work ethic and worked as store clerk in the stockroom for the manufacturing company Bently Nevada Corp. in Minden, Nev. When they moved to Dubois she worked 12 years for the Stagecoach Motor Inn before her illness forced her to leave.

Michelle enjoyed reading books, watching old movies and science fiction and loved to go camping in the couple’s camp trailer. She had a great love for all her siblings and parents.

Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Scott Blaine Christensen of Dubois; parents Lyman and Beth Sibbett of Cowley; brothers Michael Sibbett of Alamosa, Colo., Bryan (Gina) Sibbett of Rockledge, Fla., sisters Christina Renae Sibbett Urena of Casper, Lori Ann Sibbett of Cowley and Jacqueline Sibbett (Mathew) McNiven of Burlington, brother Raymond (Naomi) Sibbett of Belfry, Mont., sister Beth Elaine Sibbett (Travis) Brown of Worland and brother David (Anna) Sibbett of Evanston. Michelle is also survived by four nephews: Ryan, Casey, Travis and Dustin, 17 nieces: Celecia (James) Gallagher, Lilliana, Keira, Morgan, Kieran, Devon, Abigail, Sarah, Emma, Della, Lori Mae, Rhea, Liette, Serene, Taylor, Jamie and Kylie and three great-nieces: Isabella, Zoe and Sadie. Not to be forgotten is her good friend Sandy Bisby Tippetts of Cowley.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clyde and Elnora Christensen Sibbett and Walter and Rhea Skinner Clark.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Dubois Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friends of Hospice, UWRV Ambulance Assoc., or Warm Valley Lodge in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101