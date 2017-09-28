Both high schools celebrate homecoming next week

For the second year in a row next week both Lovell and Rocky Mountain high schools will celebrate homecoming the same week with myriad activities culminating with football games Friday night, Oct. 6.

Lovell High School will celebrate with a Hollywood Homecoming theme, while Rocky Mountain will celebrate heroes.

According to LHS student council sponsor Katie Hernandez, Lovell’s 2016 homecoming theme is entitled “Shine Brighter than a Buff” pointing toward Friday’s game against the Greybull Buffaloes.

The various daily themes begin with “Millionaire Monday” with students dressing in a “fancy or expensive manner.” Tuesday is “Dynamic Duo” day with students dressing as Hollywood pairs. The day culminates with a powder puff football game – girls vs. girls – at 7 p.m. on the football field.

Wednesday is “Way-back Wednesday” reflecting various Hollywood era by class: 1980s for seniors, ‘50s for juniors, ‘60s for sophomores and ‘70s for freshmen.

Thursday is “Clash of the Classes” class color day with seniors wearing black, juniors grey, sophomores pink and freshmen green. Friday is “Fired Up Friday” with students urged to wear blue and white.

The annual chili and cinnamon roll dinner will take place Thursday at the LHS Multi-purpose Room from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the homecoming pep rally at the LHS Johnny Winterholler Gym at 7 p.m. The pep rally features class competitions, performances by the dance team and cheerleaders, fall team recognition and the announcement of the royalty.

The public is invited to attend, and the classes will earn spirit points at the pep rally, as well as during the week for banners and finding the spirit stick, which will be hidden in the school.

The homecoming bonfire follows the pep rally for students only.

Lovell will host Greybull at 7 p.m. in the homecoming football game, with the royalty introduced at halftime. A dance will follow the football game with music provided by Bret Savage as the Daddio DJ.

The cross country team will run in Powell Friday at 3 p.m., and the volleyball team will host Riverside Friday at 2:30 (freshmen), 3:30 (JVs) and 4:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain High School will celebrate under the theme “Homecoming Heroes” next week, student council advisor Vicki Arnold said.

Monday is Tourist Day, with students dressing like tourists. The day will culminate with a movie night in the cafeteria, sponsored by the freshman class, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The featured movie will be “Wonder Woman,” and concessions will be available.

Tuesday is Hobo/Hippie Day capped by a Buff Puff volleyball match in the main gym featuring football players battling each other at 7 p.m. The junior varsity volleyball team will play at Ten Sleep at 5 p.m.

Wednesday is Class Color Day: red for seniors, white for juniors, black for sophomores, pink for freshmen, green for middle school students and purple for faculty and staff. The Homecoming Olympics will start at 12:50 p.m.

Thursday is Super Hero Day: seniors as the Justice League, juniors as the Avengers, sophomores as the Suicide Squad, freshmen as the Power Rangers, middle school students as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and faculty and staff as X-Men.

The annual Navajo Taco Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria, sponsored by the Junior Class. Prices are $5 for a single taco and $3 for a plain scone. Proceeds go to support prom and next year’s senior activities.

The dinner will be followed by the powder puff football game at 7 p.m. and the annual pep rally and bonfire at 7:30 featuring cheers, the introduction of fall sports teams, the pep band and the crowning of the homecoming royalty.

Friday is Brown and Gold Day and will feature a talent show and class videos at 9 a.m., followed by the Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed south on South 2nd East, then west to the elementary school, where Grizzly Cards will be passed out to elementary students.

The public is invited to watch the parade, Arnold said.

An assembly will be held at the elementary school at 10:45 a.m. to rev up spirit for the football game.

The volleyball team will host Shoshoni at 3:30 (JV) and 4:30 p.m., and the cross country team will compete in Powell at 3 (middle school) and 4 p.m. The Grizzlies will host Shoshoni for the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. The homecoming royalty will be introduced at halftime.

On Saturday, the Lady Grizz will host Riverside at noon, 1 and 2 p.m., and the homecoming dance will be held at the Log Gym from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

