Karyn Black Bair

Karyn Black Bair, 84, of Lovell died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. A viewing/visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cowley Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101