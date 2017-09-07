July 29, 1923 – Aug. 29, 2017

It is with saddened heart that our family announces the passing of our loving mother and grandmother Frieda Doerr Wheeler on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

She was 94 years young. Frieda was born July 29, 1923, to Lavin and Dorothea (Rabb) Doerr in Lovell.

Frieda grew up in Lovell and graduated from Lovell High School. She married Louis E. Anderson, and was blessed with three sons. Louis and Frieda later divorced. In years to follow, Frieda met and married

George H. Wheeler on Jan. 21, 1961, and together had a son.

Frieda was a gifted quilter and gardener, with a love to create “pretty things.” Her yard and home were always a snapshot of her gifts and talents. Frieda was happiest when she was developing many of her creative ideas.

She was honored to receive recognition from Governor Ed Herschel for the quilted Rose City banner that was presented to him and later flew over the capital in July of 1983.

Frieda and Phryn Opp were always involved in some project to help support and beautify Lovell in some way. Frieda also had a gift to craft and create treasures and used her skills to develop many projects with wood and paint. People would come from miles around in anticipation to attend the Lovell Craft Show each November to buy their newest creation for Christmas gifts.

Frieda was very proud of her German/Russian heritage and the sacrifices that her parents and relatives made to come to America from their home in Russia. She carried on with the tradition by cooking and baking many of the special foods that her mother had taught her to cook. She was also passionate in sharing those traditions with her boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frieda was happy, energetic and filled with many ideas to make her environment happy and beautiful. She was fun to be with and always had people laughing about something. Her laugh was often contagious and others would soon be laughing with her.

Frieda is survived by her sons John Anderson and Chadd (Paula) Wheeler, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and her special cat “Willy.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavin and Dorothea Doerr, siblings John Doerr, Dela Porter, Minnie Fink and Edwin Doerr and two sons, Louis (Suzanne) Anderson and Russell Anderson.

Frieda’s funeral was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Sept 5, 2017. Following the service, burial took place at the Lovell Cemetery. The family greeted friends at the Haskell Funeral Home on Monday for a viewing and sharing of great memories of Frieda.

Frieda would want the family to express her love to all her many friends and to those who helped provide care for her from time to time. She was always so appreciative of the visits by friends and the specialized help from health care providers.

