From our files | Sousa was a hit in 1927

90 Years Ago, Sept. 9, 1927

The Cowley Progress

When the people of Montana and Wyoming gather at the Fair Grounds Auditorium (in Billings) on September 22 for the afternoon and evening performances of John Philip Sousa and his famous band, they will not be dissappointed. There is only one Sousa, and he will be there, rain or shine. This is the thirty-fifth season of Sousa and his band. Although the March King’s fame has been such that he might have sent out other musical organizations trained and presented by him, the only Sousa’s Band has been the one with which Sousa himself has appeared. And never but once in his third-of-a-century on the roads of America has Sousa been compelled to dissappoint his audiences. That was five years ago when a fall from a horse made it necessary for him to cancel his engagements for two weeks.

75 Years Ago, Sept. 10, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

The drafting of childless husbands in Wyoming within two months is “almost a certainty,” Col. R.L. Esmay, Wyoming state director of Selective Service, announced this week. Married men without children who are not engaged in essential activity will probably be called in October or November, he said.

50 Years Ago, Sept. 7, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

The end of an era – Friday 23 elementary school students had their last chance to ride a passenger train, as the CB&Q discontinued passenger service Saturday from Billings to Denver. Most rode from Lovell to Deaver, with a few going on up the line into Montana. Despite the peeling paint and sad state of repair of the vintage car, the youngsters reportedly enjoyed their first (and maybe last) ride on a train.

25 Years Ago, Sept. 3, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

Big Horn County School District No. 2 welcomed four new teachers and one counselor this year. Among them are Teri Winland, who was hired as the new Chapter One teacher joining Linda Morrison and Cheri Hoffman in the program, and Sandy Teter, who has been hired for one year as a fourth grade teacher replacing Jane Bushnell, who has taken a one-year leave of absence.

Tim Winland has been hired as the new science teacher at Rocky Mountain High School. He replaces Mark Haskins, who resigned at the end of the 1991-92 school year. Winland will also take on assistant coaching duties for football and boys basketball.