Oct. 10, 1933 – Aug. 22, 2017

Isabelle Morrison loved to learn, laugh and help others in any way she could. She was impishly, joyously playful, as well as a gifted seamstress, teacher, handywoman, storyteller, cook, dancer, loving mother and friend, who could do a drum roll on the head of a dime.

She helped re-roof a trailer at age 69, despite being afraid of heights, just to prove to herself that she still could. At 70 she was digging postholes in Colorado, because she could, despite being asked to wait for help. She was free-spirited, generous with her time and her love and, if you were lucky, you were gifted with an abundantly long, enriching conversation. She was everything an old friend could be.

She was born the second of five daughters on Oct. 10, 1933, to Edward P. and Wilhelmina Schmidt, in Hazelton, N.D. She had no middle name, as she didn’t need one. After Isabelle graduated as co-valedictorian from Powell High School, she took computer classes at Northwest Community College. She spent much of her working life as a bookkeeper; the early years in banking in Powell and Billings and the middle years as co-owner of J&I Auto and Truck Parts in Lovell. She also taught first-aid classes and sewing lessons. While Powell was home, she also lived briefly in California, Mississippi and Colorado. She married and divorced twice.

Isabelle died on Aug. 22, 2017, at age 83, in the emergency room of the Powell Valley Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Minnie and two sisters, Evangeline Sanders and Lillian Urbanski.

Survivors include two younger sisters, Eileen Boyce and Rose Godfrey; her three children, Glada Nolan, Jesse Morrison and Suzanne Morrison; three grandchildren, Zachary Cummings, Tucker Nolan and Lexi Ray; three great-grandchildren; several beloved cousins and many others she guided along the way.

A celebration of Isabelle’s life will take place on her birthday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Hope Lutheran Church, 588 Ave H, Powell, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow.

