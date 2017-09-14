Dec. 11, 1932 – Sept. 3, 2017

Karyn Black Bair was born in Laramie on Dec. 11, 1932, to Norma Stevens and John (Jack) King Black. She was the oldest of four children and dearly loved her family. During her childhood years, Karyn lived in Laramie, Evanston and Riverton before the family settled in Lovell in 1944.

She enjoyed her years in 4-H, where she learned how to sew and made many of her own clothes. She was very active in school and the community and as a youth enjoyed being with her family on camping trips and family vacations. She graduated from Lovell High School in 1951.

She attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. One day while wearing her famous “green saddle pants” she won the attention and love of Carl Leigh Bair. They were married Aug. 26, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Karyn was a dedicated wife and mother and homemaker, as she supported her husband’s career as a teacher and coach at Ricks College in Rexburg and Montgomery Junior College in Maryland.

In 1968, Carl retired from a successful coaching career and the family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where Carl joined his father on the farm. They later moved to Lovell to take over the family farm where they have lived and worked for the past 47 years.

Karyn has been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in various callings throughout her life. For many years she served as a compassionate service leader. She will be remembered for her love and concern for others. Carl and Karyn also enjoyed serving as ordinance workers at the Billings Montana LDS Temple.

Karyn was an avid reader and because of this became knowledgeable of people, places and things throughout the world. This made her a favorite team member when the family gathered for trivia games. She will always be known for her gift of conversation, her cherished cats, crocheting afghans, sending birthday cards and a deep love for her family. She was famous for her fudge, which was sent to family and friends at Christmas and other special occasions.

Karyn and Carl recently celebrated their 65th anniversary together. She was beloved by her family for her quick humor and friendly, caring nature. She was especially popular with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her smiles, stories, hugs and love.

Karyn Black Bair died, surrounded by loved ones, at New Horizons Care Center during the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Mark Black and an infant son.

She is survived by her husband Carl, brother Robert (Debra) Black, sister Gloria (Don) Tew, daughters Teddie (Dean) Tippetts, Jackie (Barr) Anderson and Megan Miller and sons Brett (Verna) Bair and Mike (Lori) Bair, as well as 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

A viewing/visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lovell LDS Church at 2 p.m., and burial will take place at the Cowley Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101