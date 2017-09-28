Lovell Farmer’s Market to hold last session of the season

The Lovell Farmer’s Market saw a hearty turnout of vendors and customers in its third season under the leadership of Sharron and Duane Nichols. Sharron said the number of vendors selling a variety of items grew to more than a dozen this time around, selling everything from

homegrown vegetables to baked goods to hand churned butter and homemade Greek style yogurt, tamales, jellies and jams and even fresh squeezed lemonade, on occasion. Nicholls said the number of baked goods exceeded last year’s market, as did the variety of produce offered from home gardens and small farms.

David and Leonora Barton from the Lovell Community Garden were on hand most weeks with beets, radishes, tomatoes and zucchini and other offerings from the community garden, with their usual “pay as you can” policy. All proceeds from community garden produce sales support expenses connected with maintaining the garden. The community garden, the brainchild of the Bartons, is about to complete its second year. At last count, David reported that 1,150 pounds of produce had been harvested, with more to come over the next few weeks. He noted that the harvest more than doubled last year’s harvest of 550 pounds.

The last session of the market will be held in Constitution Park, at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Sixth Street, on Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Not only has it become the place to go for homegrown and homemade items during the summer months, but also a pleasant social experience for all those involved.

The Nicholls plan to host the market again next summer.

By Patti Carpenter