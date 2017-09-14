Oct. 29, 1962 – Aug. 27, 2017

Matthew Harrison Call, 54, of Otto passed away Aug. 27, 2017. He was born Oct. 29, 1962, in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Virgil Harrison and Gloria Jean Lucy Call. He grew up in California and graduated from Vacaville High School. A natural athlete, Matt participated in many different sports. He was on the swim and wrestling team, but his favorite sport was baseball. He started out in the Pee Wee League, and played the sport on into his college years.

Matt attended Ricks College and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Idaho. Matt worked at various jobs such as ranch hand, college professor, high school science teacher, but was led to a career as an environmental supervisor at WyoBen Inc. He worked for WyoBen for eight years. It was a perfect job as it allowed Matt to be outdoors, in addition to his time in the office.

Matt married Janalee Jones on May 11, 1991, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. The family lived in Idaho and Montana but eventually settled near Janalee’s parents in Otto.

Matt not only worked at WyoBen; he had cows he milked faithfully, night and morning, and sold milk in the area. He also raised calves, worked timber and sawed lumber. He could do anything he set his mind to do.

Matt was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Halifax, Canada and served in various positions in his local ward, including Elders Quorum president, nursery leader and ward clerk.

Matt’s mother, Gloria Jean Call, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Janalee; his six children, Rebecca Jean, Daniel Harrison, Cory Matthew, Mellicent Grace, Caleb Isaac and Selena Renon; his father, Virgil Call; sister and brother-in-law, John and Cheryl Kubant; and his brother, Mark.

