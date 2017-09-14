Feb. 9, 1937 – Sept. 8, 2017

Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, May Fillerup Emmett, 80, died on Sept. 8, 2017, in Lovell. May was born Feb. 9, 1937 in Lovell, the third daughter of Marvan Lane and Loraine Eleanor Moore Fillerup.

May met the love of her life, Norald Silas Emmett of Lovell, in Rawlins, where she was teaching school in Sinclair and he was working for Western Electric. They were married June 2, 1958, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple.

May spent the early years of their marriage finishing her teaching degree and raising their young children (all boys at this time). As with many Lovell residents, May helped with the sugar beet campaign, as well, working in the tare house at the factory for many years in the 1970s.

After the addition of two little girls to the family, she was finally able to realize her dream of being a full-time school teacher in the Lovell Elementary School in January 1980, where she taught first and second grades for 14½ years, until her retirement in May 1994.

May was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including many years in Primary and as Relief Society Compassionate Service Leader. She touched the lives of many people through her service to others. Two of her favorite callings were an LDS stake missionary at the Lovell Stake Family History Center with her husband, Norald, and serving in the Billings Montana LDS Temple with her eternal companion.

Her family kept her very busy during their younger years going to and from various activities, seeing the sites and visiting family in much of the western U.S. May enjoyed crafting many beautiful handicrafts for her children and grandchildren, which included a handmade Christmas ornament every year for nearly 40 years.

May was preceded in death by her parents and her eternal husband Norald, as well as her older sister Loraine Fillerup Haggen and her younger sister Ruth Fillerup Mangus.

May is survived by her children Max Paul (Linda) Emmett of Harvey, N.D., David Lane (Tracy) Emmett of Vero Beach, Fla., Douglas Silas (Rosimar) Emmett of San Antonio, Susan Emmett (Steve) Banks of Alliance, Neb., and Sandra Emmett (Erik) Hendershot of Lovell. She is also survived by her sisters Luella Fillerup Schutt of Laurel and Jane Fillerup (John) Welch of Mountain Home, Idaho, as well as 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are being held Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell. A viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. There will also be a viewing Friday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center.

The family expresses their thanks to friends and family for all of their kindness during this difficult time.

