Nov. 14, 1974 – Sept. 24, 2017

Milisa Lee Hessenthaler, 42, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Billings. She was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She touched the lives and left a mark on everyone she came into contact with.

Milisa was born on Nov. 14, 1974, in Powell, to Jon and Linda Marchant and spent her childhood in Lovell, where she graduated high school in 1993. She met and fell in love with her best friend, Steven Hessenthaler, and they married in 2004. They moved to West Virginia, where she felt like she had found her second home.

She loved everything about West Virginia, and this is where her obsession with hockey started. A bigger Pittsburgh Penguin fan you will never find. She would rarely be seen without a Penguins shirt, sweats, hat or socks on.

The couple moved to Terry, Mont., in January of 2012. While there, she attended and graduated from Miles Community College and worked at Stockman Bank. Milisa could light up any room she walked into and she had a contagious laugh. You couldn’t help but be naturally drawn to her. She was beautiful inside and outside and was always coming to the aid of others, from family members and friends to the downtrodden and animals. She always wanted to help.

Steven and her “shadow” Milo were her whole life. There was never a dog that was more pampered than him and we know that he will be missing his mom. Her perfect weekend was spending time with her two “boys” boating at Fort Peck, fishing on the Yellowstone River, or spending a few days in Cowley with her parents. Milisa also enjoyed children, and although she couldn’t have children of her own, she was able to be a mother to Steven’s daughter Taeli. She loved Taeli like she was her own and enjoyed the time they spent together.

Although we will miss her, our pain can be replaced by the memories we have of her – her silliness, her laugh and her enjoyment of life. Anywhere or any day spent with her became an irreplaceable memory. Even though we can’t see her, we know she will always be in our hearts and by our side.

Milisa was preceded in death by her uncle Rick Marchant, great-aunt Dola Farnes and her grandparents Amanda and George Johnson.

She is survived by her husband Steven Hessenthaler, her step-daughter Taeli Hessenthaler, her parents Jon and Linda Marchant, mother- and father-in-law Jack and Sydney Hessenthaler, grandparents David and Leta Marchant, her siblings Jem (Robb) Pulver, Angie (Seb) Rodriguez, David Marchant and DJ (Denelle) Marchant, brother-in-law Kelly Hessenthaler, sisters-in-law Lynn (Jeff) Easum, Christy (Tony) Ellis, Cary (Jordan) Davis and Jill (Charlie) Marchant and many cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Cowley LDS Church, with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Cowley LDS Church. Interment will follow in the Cowley Cemetery.

All of Milisa’s friends are welcome to attend the services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stevensonandsons.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101