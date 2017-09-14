New shop offerings, are well… ‘Not Too Shabby’

“Three friends (creative souls) decided to open a small store with a big heart. A tiny adventure began…” reads a Facebook page for a new business recently started in Lovell. The new business offers repurposed, refurbished decorative items for the home.

The shop, which has a decidedly shabby chic style, is appropriately named “Not Too Shabby” and is located at 459 Nevada Avenue, just south of Main Street. The shop is co-owned by three local artisans, Kate Allred, Sarah Roper and Heather Sawaya, who make all of the items sold in the store themselves.

The trio had a simple business plan – “We have the space, we have the stuff, so why not?” All three have been selling on consignment in other stores and on the Internet.

“Right now we want to start slow and see how we’re received,” said Roper.

“We each have our own styles and have been selling on consignment for some time, so this partnership made sense,” said Sawaya. “We’re friends, we respect each other and it’s a lot of fun, too.”

In addition to an eclectic selection of decorative items and “furniture with a twist,” occasional do-it-yourself classes will also be offered. The first of those classes on decorative sign painting will be offered on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The class will be taught by Sawaya, who has taught similar classes in the past.

The store will offer a peek at what is has to offer during its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16, at noon. Regular hours for the store will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., with extended hours for holidays and special showings by appointment.

The trio will also regularly post items for sale and information about classes offered on the store’s Facebook page, which is already up and running.

