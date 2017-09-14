Police Report Correction

Correction:

In the police report on page 5 of this week’s Lovell Chronicle, Karissa Davis was incorrectly named as an individual arrested in a shoplifting and narcotics related incident. The error occurred due to incorrect information that was provided to Chronicle staff by the Lovell Police Department. The person arrested in connection with the alleged incident was Savanna Verhey of Cody.

Ms. Davis was not arrested for any criminal offense, nor is she a suspect in any investigation. Ms. Davis is the store manager at the location of the alleged incident, not the suspect.