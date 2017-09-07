The towering corn forest of Art Camarena

The corn stalks tower over him, rising nearly 12 feet into the sky in Art Camarena’s garden off

south Shoshone Avenue in Lovell. It’s almost like a forest.

It was an experiment, he admits, planting “Mexican corn seeds” given to him by his friend Pablo, who lives just down the street.

An avid gardener, Camarena tried the new seeds, planting them this spring.

“His was tall, but I didn’t know it would get this tall,” he said. “I used cow manure and ground watered it. I can’t figure out why it’s not producing corn earlier. It might be a late corn.”

True, the soaring corn stalks are impressive, but as of a week ago only three tassels had appeared, making it unlikely that the garden would produce any ears worth eating this fall.

Another problem with tall, tall corn is the wind. When a windstorm hits, the tall corn sways and sometimes blows over.

“It blew down about two weeks ago, so I roped it for support,” he said. “I’ve never seen corn that tall. I hope to get a few ears, but I don’t know. It almost looks like sugar cane.”

Camarena said the corn is good tasting, noting that his friend gave him some of the corn from his own garden, corn with huge kernels.

“It germinated in three days, but I don’t have any corn yet,” he said. “I’ll plant it as early as I can next year.”

By David Peck