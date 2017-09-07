June 29, 1928 – Aug. 30, 2017

Waneta Katherine Anderson died at New Horizons Care Center Aug. 30, 2017. She was born

June 29, 1928. She married Marion Anderson June 5, 1944. He died in 1998.

They were parents of 12 children.

She is survived by her children Bob (Ruby) Anderson, Ron (Chunye) Anderson, Katheryn Jo (Ted) Sager, Carol Ann Harvey, Suszette (Louie) Lopez, Gwen Cruz, Deanna (Ray) White and Katherine Halvorson. Deceased children are Eva (stillborn), Stacey and Marilyn.

Waneta loved creating with sewing and planting flowers and vegetable gardens. Waneta loved her family and her church. Marion and Waneta were sealed for all time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Waneta was famous for her baking ability. Her cinnamon rolls and bread were loved and desired by everyone. She was also famous for the many quilts she made. She has 24 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sept. 9, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Cowley LDS church.

