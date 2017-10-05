April 27, 1924 – Sept. 29, 2017

Alfred Fink, 93, died on Sept. 29, 2017, at Powell Valley Care Center of natural causes. Alfred was born to John D. and Emelia Fink in Kane on April 27, 1924. He was eighth of 10 children.

Al’s family moved to Lovell when he was young and after graduation he enrolled at the University of Wyoming. He met Marie Dourlet at college and stayed in contact with her while serving in World War II. Alfred served in the U.S. Army in New Guinea. After returning from the South Pacific, he married Marie in 1946.

Al and Marie moved to Worland, where their daughter Meela was born in 1948. Alfred worked as a lineman for Pacific Power and Light, and Marie was a homemaker. Al took early retirement after working for PP&L for 37 years.

Alfred moved to Powell in 2010 to be closer to family. Alfred enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed making cookies, reading and needlepoint art. He was a lifelong member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. During his life Alfred was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Worland and was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Powell.

Alfred is survived by his daughter Meela (Jim) Ray, granddaughter Loralei (Troy) Jeffers, grandson Josh Tharp, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie Fink, son-in-law Charles Tharp and his brothers and sisters John, Carl, Gottlieb, Sol, Daniel, William, Emile, Marie and Bertha.

Graveside services were held at Riverview

Memorial Garden in Worland on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m.

