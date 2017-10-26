July 28, 1935 – Oct. 20, 2017

Carol B. Mangus, age 82, died peacefully at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell on Oct. 20, 2017. Carol was born July 28, 1935, in American Fork, Utah, to Wallace Brown and Verda Anderson Brown. She was the fourth child of eight.

She married Kenneth Ray Mangus Sr. on Jan 8, 1955. They later divorced and she never remarried.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Wallace and Verda, two sisters, Barbara and Joyce, and her two daughters, Debra Rae and Donna Rae.

She is survived by her sons Clarence Walter (RaeLynn) Mangus of Lovell, Kenneth Ray (Linda) Mangus Jr. of Lovell and Kimlee B. (Julie) Mangus of Billings, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Carol loved her family very much and devoted her life to them. She opened her home over the years to many children, exchange students and family. She had the opportunity to raise her two grandsons, Dustin and Cory, later in life, which gave her much joy. She loved to read, cook and do crafts. She was very artistic.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Heavenly Father.

Cremation has already taken place. Funeral services were held Oct. 25 at Haskell Funeral Home. Her ashes were buried at the Lovell Cemetery, following the service.

Donations can be made to the Lovell Branch Library on her behalf.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101