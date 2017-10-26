July 10, 1951 – Oct. 16, 2017

Cecil “Dean” Miller, 66, died with family by his side Oct. 16, 2017, in Billings, after a brief battle with

cancer. Dean was born July 10, 1951, in Lovell to Fred Miller and Ruth Spomer Miller. Dean grew up on the family farm west of Lovell and attended school in Cowley, graduating in 1969.

Dean made a career as a mason, putting his artistic touch on many homes in the Big Horn Basin and laying block on many commercial properties, but agriculture had always been where his heart was. He was happiest working on the farm and tending to his cattle. He was actively involved with area youth, coaching numerous recreational basketball teams. He was a leader for 4-H and shared at the youth house with the Lovell Bible Church.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ruth Miller and brothers Carney, Don and Alvin Miller. He is survived by his three children, Matthew (Heather) Miller of Livingston, Mont., Kristina (Brian) Stinson of Bozeman, Mont., and Kimberly (Cleve) Wilson of Lovell; brother Bill (Linda) Miller of Cowley and sister Myrna Jones of Casper; and seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, who were a special part of Dean’s life.

Dean will always be remembered for his sense of humor, lighthearted spirit and the impact he left on those he loved. Services were held Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Lovell Bible Church with Pastor Kurt McNabb officiating. Burial was at the Lovell Cemetery.

