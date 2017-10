Lewis Krause Foster

Lewis Krause Foster, 91, died on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101