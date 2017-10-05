Delmar Frank Somer Jr.

May 30, 1947 – Sept. 27, 2017

Hallelujah, I’m with Jesus!

Hi. My name is Frank Somer. I was born in Wheatland, Wyo., on Memorial Day, May 30, 1947, while my dad (Del) and sister (Perky) were at the movie. Needless to say, my mom (Evelyn) was not happy with them.

A month after I was born my dad got a job teaching school in Powell. He and Mom were both teachers, and they started my interest in teaching. I graduated from Powell High School in 1965 and started college at the University of Wyoming that fall with a major in engineering. It didn’t take long for me to realize art was where my real interest was. I got my B.A. in 1970. I joined the National Guard in January of 1970 and proudly served as company clerk for the Cody unit for six years.

Along the way to my degree I met and married my wife of 47-plus years, Chris. We became parents on July 19. When Chris told me she was pregnant I told her it would be twins. I was right!!! Chris, Jerry and Jodi are the joys of my life. Chris and I had our ups and downs, but Jesus has always been with us.

I left this world on September 27 at North Big Horn Hospital. I leave behind Chris, Jerry, Jodi and husband Jay and my grandson Jakob and granddaughter Jessi.

My memorial service will be October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Lovell Middle School Commons. During my 31 years teaching at School District #2 I taught my students about color wheels. Black was never part of

the wheel. God gave me a wide pallet of colors during my teaching career, so my request is that you

wear Levis and bright colors to my service. (I also

hated to dress up in a suit and tie.)

Contributions in my memory can be made to an art scholarship in my name at School District #2, to the youth ministries at my church, New Life of Powell, or to the North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center.

My parting wish is for each of you reading this to give a big hug to someone close to you!

In Christ,

Frank

