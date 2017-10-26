Aug. 4, 1927 – Oct. 16, 2017

Dick Marvin Bassett, 90, died on Oct. 16, 2017, at his home in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He was born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Kane to Harvey and Alta Bassett and grew up in Lovell. He worked on the family farm

and played the piano for “The Bassett Brothers” dance band. Dick was 17 years old when he joined the U.S. Navy, and served for the duration of the war.

Dick served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California and Oregon from 1948-1950. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in agronomy in 1953 and received a fellowship to continue his studies at Rutgers University.

Dick married Leonore Crowther of Malad, Idaho, in the Logan Temple on Aug. 3, 1954. After receiving his PhD in 1956, he and Leonore moved to Shafter, Calif., where he began his 44-year career as a cotton researcher for the University of California-Davis. Dick was well-known throughout the industry for his outstanding contributions to the development of premium cotton varieties, which were in high demand worldwide. He was well respected for his dedication, and honored for his integrity.

Dick served his local church congregation in many capacities throughout his life. His unconditional love and desire to serve others allowed him to be a great source of help and strength to many. Dick also had a passion for this great country. He felt a particular claim to the rich agriculture of the San Joaquin Valley in California, the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming and the beautiful Mount Timpanogos range outside his front door. He was an avid hiker up until his 90th birthday.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife Leonore, daughter Yvonne Garzola, grandson Tyler Bassett and brothers Jack, Bob and Gilmer Bassett. He is survived by his brother Bill Bassett of Spangle, Wash., his children Alyce (Walt) Sangster of Ypsilanti, Mich., Craig (Debbie) Bassett of San Antonio, Texas, and Diane (John) Read of Alexandria, Va., 13 grandchildren and soon-to-be 11 great-grandchildren.

