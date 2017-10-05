Feb. 8, 1934 – Oct. 2, 2017

Ella Marie Sides Ward was born Feb. 8, 1934, the oldest of five daughters to Scott Sides and Ester Ella Townsend, in Niobrara County, Lusk, Wyo. She died Oct. 2, 2017.

Ella preferred to be called by her middle name, Marie. Marie attended a local grade school, then stayed with her grandmother and grandfather Townsend to attend high school. She graduated in 1952 from Niobrara County High School.

She was raised on a ranch about 15 miles north of Lance Creek. In 1953, she married Grant Robert Ward, who lived about six miles farther north. They raised five children together and enjoyed many wonderful years ranching.

In the ‘70s they began looking for more religion than the local community Sunday School offered and they started commuting to Wheatland for church.

In 1995 the Ward family sold the ranch and Grant and Marie bought 20 acres in Wheatland.

Grant died in January of 2001. Marie continued to live in Wheatland until 2007 and then moved to Lovell to live with her oldest daughter, Ruth, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Grant, parents Scott Sides and Ester Ella Selby, sisters Bonnie Heth and Evelyn Sides, grandson Joseph Ward and granddaughter Hope Walker.

Marie is survived by her sisters Carrie Jean Prell of Douglas and Norma (Dave) Andre of Williston, N. D.; children W. Scott Ward of Whitehall, N.Y., Ruth (Glen) Howe of Lovell, Lydia Lefforge of Casper, George Ward of Cody and Earlene Ward of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at Haskell Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the Manville Cemetery, located near Lusk, Wyo., at

3 p.m. Condolences may

www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

