Francis William Schweitzer

Feb. 5, 1932 – Sept. 28, 2017

Francis “Fritz” William Schweitzer, 85, died Thursday evening, Sept. 28, 2017, after a long illness at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell, with his wife Margie close by.

He was a Kansas farm boy, born in Ransom, Ness County, Kansas, on Feb. 5, 1932, to William Joseph Schweitzer and Theresia Louise Kreutzer. He was the eldest son of four children – two sisters and a brother who died in childbirth.

He received his primary education in Ransom, Kansas, and graduated from high school there in May of 1950.

In November of 1952 he joined the U.S. Navy, where he learned to swim in three weeks by first being thrown into a 10-foot deep pool. He served as a machinist mate engineer doing maintenance and repair work in the engine room of the hospital ship U.S.S. Consolation based out of Long Beach, Calif. He was honorably discharged in November of 1956.

During his last year in the Navy, while serving at San Diego’s mothball fleet yard, a friend’s wife introduced him to the love of his life, Margie Elizabeth Abraham, who was teaching elementary school in San Diego. They hit it off and were first married civilly in San Diego on June 15, 1957, and later sealed in the LDS Manti Temple on July 23, 1958.

Following his marriage, Fritz went to Provo, Utah, and attended refrigeration school while Margie taught second grade. Upon completing this training a year later, he returned to San Diego and worked with Sears Service repair department. Fritz was a born salesman who “loved – loved” talking and visiting with all people. He matured professionally through various assignments there as field supervisor, assistant manager of the installation department and finally as a kitchen and bath remodeling consultant. He eventually left Sears and moved to Worland to manage a Gambles store and later, in 1971, moved to Powell to open a new Sears catalog store. Later, Fritz and Margie sold this store and embarked on their hay cubing business, which Fritz loved. He and Margie (mostly he) traveled everywhere in the world marketing Wyoming hay cubes.

In 1989, Fritz sold his hay cubing business and moved to settle in Bountiful, Utah, opening and later selling a body toning business. He and Margie eventually decided to leave Utah and move back closer to family in northern Wyoming, settling in Byron for their retirement years.

Fritz was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, following his baptism in February 1957 in Pt. Loma, San Diego, while serving in the Navy. He served faithfully in many church callings throughout his life: stake missionary, Elders Quorum president, counselor in the bishopric and twice as bishop.

He is survived by his wife, Margie, his children Kimberly Ann Schweitzer and Karin Ann Sizemore, both of Powell, and a sister, Angela Marie, of Orlando, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Augustive James and sister Mary Elizabeth.

Funeral services are to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at the Byron LDS Church with a viewing beginning that same afternoon at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Byron Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home.