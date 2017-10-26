From our files | Lady Grizz thinclads capture first state title in 1992

90 Years Ago, Oct. 28, 1927

The Cowley Progress

Do You Know That –

LOVELL has produced over 10,000,000 pounds of beans. Their pickle and sugar beet crops will exceed all previous years. Prospects for turkey market never better.

COWLEY Big Horn Canning Co. here this season canned, sold and shipped over 500,000 cans of pure food tomatoes, peas, beans and corn. Will incease canning capacity largely next season.

75 Years Ago, Oct. 29, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

Due to the closing of the high school for beet harvest, the honor roll was not completed in time for publication this week. The grade school students received their report cards last week, but the high school cards were not distributed until this week.

50 Years Ago, Oct. 26, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

Ad: Grand Opening 3 BIG DAYS – Lovell Drug. Free to the Ladies – Flown from Hawaii – Vanda Orchids. Pics: Attractive display counters and new fixtures appeal to Georgia Doerr, Lovell Drug employee, shown admiring their cosmetics department. Lovell Drug proprietor Phil Reasch gets acquainted with the prescription department in his new store. A new, modern greeting card department is one of the features of the new Lovell Drug. Here, JoAnn Wagner arranges the new department in preparation for their grand opening this week.

25 Years Ago, Oct. 29, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: The Rocky Mountain High School girls cross country team captured Rocky’s first ever team state championship Saturday. Members of the team include (l-r) Coach John Bernhisel, Linda McCracken, Karen Bair, Jeanna Bair, Catherine Abraham, Heather Barrett and Jessica Minchow. Not pictured is Desiree Bond.