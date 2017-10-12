March 15, 1977 – Oct. 2, 2017

Joshua Tory Davison, 40, of Cowley died unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2017. He came into this world the son of Mitchell G. Davison and the late Melinda Sand on March 15, 1977.

From his earliest days Josh was open and friendly to every person he encountered, regardless of his or her walk of life. In December of 1999, Josh met and fell in love with Autumn Tippetts. Their union bore four lovely young women: Hailey, Zoey, Mckayla and Ashlynn. The girls were the light of his life.

Josh loved his wife, children, friends and family with the same boundless enthusiasm he brought to every aspect of his life. Josh was an able charmer and a willing conversationalist. He was a hard worker, having learned on his father’s farm. Josh worked numerous jobs through the years. He gave 100 percent on every job he worked.

Josh will be remembered for his boundless love and enthusiasm. He had a great love for the outdoors. He could be found in the mountains riding his horse, camping, shooting and exploring.

Josh is survived by his wife, Autumn; his four girls, Hailey, Zoey, Mckayla, and Ashlynn; his father Mitch Davison; his brother Tyler (Brandy); his grandfather Lawrence; his mother-in-law Vicki Tippetts; father-in-law Dan Tippetts; sisters-in-law Stacy (Alan) Southworth, Trisha (Dave) Hayes and Sherill Scogin; brothers-in-law Josh (Stacey) Tippetts and John Tippetts; nieces Miranda (Mark) Ferguson, Kaitlyn Hayes, Rylee Hayes, Kyra Hayes, Stacia Tippetts, Maddy Scogin and Melynda Davison and nephews Jaxon Hayes, Jasper Tippetts and Colby Davison.

He is preceded in death by his son Chase, his mother Melinda Sand, his stepmother Joanie Hanebury Davison, his great-grandmother Pauline Williams, his grandmother Sylvia Jean Davison, his grandfather John Duane Davison, his grandmother Bonnie Reed, his grandfather Lee Reed, his cousin Zeb Sand and his nephew Hayden Scogin.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 7 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cowley. Tyler Davison was the speaker.

