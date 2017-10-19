Sept. 1, 1943 – Oct. 14, 2017

Judith A. Morris, 74, of Lovell, died peacefully on Oct. 14, 2017, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Champaign County, Ohio, on Sept. 1, 1943, to Ralph Curtis Hilliard Sr. and Inith (Vanhoose) Hilliard.

She loved gardening and cooking and taking care of her family. She was best known for her candy making, especially her special peanut brittle. She moved from Ohio to Wyoming in her last several years to be closer to her family. While living in Wyoming she formed some very special friendships that she came to cherish. The biggest joy of her last five years was her great-grandson Casey. Even on her worst days, he could bring a smile to her face with his rambunctious love for life.

She is survived by her family in Lovell, daughter Deborah (Ron) Salyer, two grandchildren, Ashley Raven (Salyer) Roberts and Christian L. Salyer, and great-grandson Casey L. Roberts; and her surviving family in Ohio – two sisters, Gloria (Ronald) Inskeep of North Lewisburg and Sharon (Milliard) Wampler of Maysville, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at 5 p.m. at the Lovell Assembly of God Church. Please join us as we celebrate her life. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

