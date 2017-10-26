Jan. 12, 1931 — Oct. 19, 2017

Louise Acton Wilder died Oct. 19, 2017, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. Louise was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Cowley to Carl William and Lillie Nicholls Acton, the oldest of three girls.

On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Ralph Gilmer Wilder in Columbus, Mont. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Most of her married life was spent in Lovell, where her children were born. She was a strong and independent woman and when Ralph was killed in a construction accident in 1966, she continued to raise five rambunctious children.

In 1973, she moved to Orem, Utah, to be closer to family. After retiring from the Utah State Hospital in 1993, she relocated to Price, Utah, where she became a valuable and dedicated member of her LDS wards. She enjoyed visiting teaching and had a close group of friends she visited often and took to church. She also loved the temple and attended regularly.

As her health began to decline, she returned home to Lovell in 2013.

Louise is survived by her children Pam (Blaine) Miller of Price, Utah, Tara (Steve) Sorenson of Cody, Todd (Debbie) Wilder of Byron, Debra Ipson of Junction, Utah, and Tom (Pauline) Wilder of Byron. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Carla Wardell and Roseanne Wall, daughter Linda and son-in-law Don Ipson

Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Haskell Funeral Home and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Byron LDS Church, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Lovell Cemetery.

