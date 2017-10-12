Jan. 10, 1981 – Oct. 2, 2017

On Oct. 2, the world lost a son, brother, husband, father and a friend far too soon. Shane Troy Fink will be missed dearly. The youngest son of Ralph and Deb Fink was born on Jan. 10, 1981.

Shane grew up with his loved brother “little” Ralph surrounded by family. He grew up making friends with his infectious smile and fun loving personality. He loved and took care of his friends, always doing his best to help in any situation. He was a member of the Lovell High School FFA chapter while he attended Lovell High School.

To his father’s dismay he used his FFA money to buy a bicycle. He loved riding that bicycle and he rode it ever since. Shane met the love of his life Sara and they started a life, family and marriage together. They have three beautiful children: Alyssa, Paxton and Paisley.

Being a father was the joy of his life. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and making knives. One of his favorite activities was playing with his children. Shane worked at various plants around Lovell, making friends as he went. He recently became the manager at Lovell Redi-Mix.

You could always count on him to sit with you around a fire gathered among family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma and Gramps Barfoot, Grandma and Grandpa Fink and Grandpa John.

Remember the love, not the loss.

Services were held Oct. 7, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell. A dinner followed the service in the parish hall.

