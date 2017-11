Darren Tanner Brumwell

Darren Tanner Brumwell, 21, of Cowley died on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Cowley LDS Chapel. Burial will be in the Cowley Cemetery.

