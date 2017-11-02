From our files | Brothers make the Grizzlies tough in 1992

90 Years Ago, Nov. 4, 1927

The Cowley Progress

75 Years Ago, Nov. 5, 1942

The Lovell Chronicle

After four years as assistant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greybull and pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lovell, Rev. Paul Foster left

last Wednesday for Cheyenne where he will be assistant at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Father Foster has enlisted in the Navy chaplaincy and is awaiting call to active duty.

50 Years Ago, Nov. 2, 1967

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Mr. and Mrs. Ungefug have been joking about rolling their own cigars and cigarettes this winter – from this 8½-foot tobacco plant they grew in their backyard this summer. “I shoved a little yellow, sick-looking plant in the ground by my back door this spring,” Mrs. Ungefug said. “We never dreamed it would grow like it has.” The plant was raised from seed by her uncle Jake Aman of Billings, who acquired the seed from a friend in Missouri. Sugar beet seed was sent to Missouri in return for the tobacco seed. Small seeds are produced in the plant’s pink blossoms.

25 Years Ago, Nov. 5, 1992

The Lovell Chronicle

One of the very special aspects of the Rocky Mountain football team’s “dream season” is that five sets of brothers are sharing the experience together. Indeed, opponents of the Grizzlies must sometimes feel like they’re seeing double when they meet the Grizz on the gridiron. The team roster contains three Bjorks, three Mays, two Hatches, two Sees and two Jameses.