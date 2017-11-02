April 30, 1979 – Oct. 23, 2017

James Michael Stumpp, 38, died Oct. 23, 2017, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell. James was born on April 30, 1979, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Carol Mclain and Kim Stumpp.

James had an extreme love of life. He always had a quick smile and a joke to tell. He loved being outdoors riding four-wheelers, shooting guns, camping and generally enjoying everything that nature had to offer. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family visiting and playing games. Although he had worked several jobs throughout his life his work on the workover rigs was what he really loved, and he considered everyone he met in the oil fields his family.

He met his wife in Kemmerer in 2007, and they married in 2010. After eight long years of struggling they welcomed their first child, a daughter, on July 8, 2017. He loved to travel and his favorite place to visit was New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, friend, father and husband. He was loved by all who met him.

James is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter Sydney; fathers Kim Stumpp and Donald Mclain; mothers Carol Mclain and Arlina Mclain; grandmothers Dellmay Penn and Maxine Bowles; sisters Krista Jensen and Tara Hunzeker and her four children Skylar (Quadree) and their daughter Taylee, Katelyn, Jeremiah (girlfriend Aleena) and Shanelle; mother- and father-in-law Cindy and Dave Wardell; sister-in-law Daniele (Owen) Yoshioka and their four children Donny, Brandon, Missy-Jo and Makayla; brother-in-law Darrick Wardell; nephews AJ, Bryson and Treyton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, step-siblings, nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his sister Angie Mclain; his grandmas and grandpas Stella and Max Hadley, Jack and Dorothey Hubbard and Frank and Vera Smith; his grandfathers Robert Stumpp, Eugene Mclain and Donald Bowles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside memorial services were held on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Otto Cemetery.

Please in lieu of flowers donate in James’ name to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org or send a donation to the American Cancer Society, 1903 Central Ave., Billings, MT 59102.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101