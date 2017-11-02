June 17, 1927 – Oct. 14, 2017

Joy Snell Webb, 90, quietly departed her earthly life and walked into her heavenly home on Oct. 14, 2017. At the time she was residing in Ogden, Utah.

Joy was born June 17,1927, in Cowley to Golden and Helen Snell. She was their first child.

Joy was surrounded by family during her childhood (three sisters and one brother) and by friends. She took part in school and church activities, graduating from high school, learning life’s challenges and meeting a handsome young man, Bob Webb. They were married April 17, 1948, in Cowley.

Bob and Joy built their brick home in Cowley, later moving to Utah, where her sweetheart died Oct. 5, 1982.

Joy’s life was a life of service, trials (diabetes, which caused it to be necessary to amputate both legs), courage, and positive, happy characteristics. Joy brought “light” into the lives of all she met.

Joy is survived by her four children, Paula Paul (Dick, deceased), Phil (Linda), Guy (Laurellen) and Lyle (Julie), sister Fern Kocherhans of Mesa, Ariz., and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fun-

eral services were held on Oct. 20, 2017, in Taylorsville, Utah, followed by interment at Valley View Memorial Park, 406 West 4108 South.

