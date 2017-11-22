New Horizons Care Center News | Crafty resident helps with activities fundraising

This past September was the first of what could be the start of a new annual tradition – a carnival activity for New Horizons Care Center residents.

The recent carnival was such a success that residents and staff are already planning for next year’s event. According to Vicki Croft, RN supervisor and assisted living manager, the hopes for next year are to make enough money so that residents can invite their families to the event.

Night CNA, Tammy Badget had the idea to begin the Assisted Living Carnival. Residents and staff paired up as a team to make it happen.

Donna Jane Irwin, an assisted living resident, is one of the many people planning to make next year’s carnival a success. Irwin is creating handmade items to raise funds to support the carnival and other activities such as the annual Holiday Bazaar. So far, some of Irwin’s creations include totes, table runners and quilts. According to Croft, “she has done a lot of stuff for the facility.”

Irwin moved to the area from Monongahela, Pa. She has been living in the town of Lovell for three years to be closer to one of her four children.

“I’ve been here three or four times before so I knew what it was like, but I like it here, it is very nice,” said Irwin.

Irwin started putting fabrics together at a young age, hand sewing clothes for her Barbie dolls. She said she has made many quilts, mostly for her kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. Quilting is her favorite pastime.

“I just decided one day I was going to quilt,” she said. “So I started with baby quilts, and I joined a quilt club. It’s very fascinating to see quilts, and how you can put anything together and it all falls together so well.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do when I can’t sew anymore, because I am 85. Quilting is all I ever did. I read some, but not much, because when I read, I think about what I could be getting done with sewing.”

After being asked by Badget if she would donate a quilt to earn money for the carnival, Irwin said she gladly agreed to it.

“I told her I had already planned it out, so I was really happy to do this,” said Irwin.

Irwin’s quilt is currently up for raffle. It took about two months to make. She said she didn’t have to buy any of the fabric. Due to lack of space in her room, she took the quilt to the local fabric store to put it together.

According to Irwin, she already has an idea in mind for a second quilt she would like to donate to help raise funding for the carnival.

“I hope we make some money for next year’s carnival,” said Irwin. She said she was the clown for this past year, “I imagine next year’s (carnival) will be fun, too, with all of the families.”

“I like to help people, and I think this is helping, because that is what I made it for,” Irwin said as she explained the means behind her generous donation.

Tickets are being sold at North Big Horn Hospital, the clinic, and in

the assisted living department at the Care Center for $1 a ticket or $5 for six tickets. The drawing will be held on Dec. 11 to see who gets to take home an original quilt.

By Mandee Leonhardt