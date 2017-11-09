New provider joins NBHH

A new medical provider, Brad Hickman, PA-C, joined the staff at the North Big Horn Hospital Clinic this month and is already seeing patients at the clinic.

Hickman is no stranger to Wyoming or to small-town life. He grew up for the most part in Rawlins. In his freshman year of high school his family moved to Florence, a small town in Colorado.

He attended the University of Utah, where he earned his undergraduate degree in exercise and sports science. After working as a personal trainer for some years, he returned to school, earning his physician assistant degree from the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo, Utah.

After completing several internships in cardiothoracic surgery, gastroenterology, family medicine, women’s health, mental health and general surgery, he feels ready to take on a wide range of challenges typically presented to a rural health provider.

Hickman said he is particularly interested in family medicine, health and fitness and weight loss. He will work exclusively in the clinic, eventually taking on some rotations in the emergency room, as well.

Hickman is married with three children: Jaden, 7, Kenna, 5, and newborn Lexie. He and his wife Jenny have already purchased a home in Lovell and are looking forward to putting down roots in the community and to raising their children here.

Hickman said he enjoys fishing, hunting and camping and taking short trips with the family to explore nearby areas. He hopes to enjoy exploring nearby outdoor experiences with his family once they’ve joined him in Lovell later this month.

“The clinic is beautiful. The staff has been super nice and supportive,” said Hickman. “It seems like such a nice community. We are really happy and looking forward to living here.”

NBHH is hosting a reception for Hickman on Thursday, Nov. 30, in the clinic lobby from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited.

By Patti Carpenter