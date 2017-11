June 28, 1957 – October 14, 2017In loving memory of Primrose Kawailiulao Kalani Gaspar-Moore of Frannie, loving daughter, mother,

sister and beloved wife. You are so missed.

Services were held Oct. 26, 2017, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Powell.

Primrose was born June 28, 1957, and died Oct. 14, 2017.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101