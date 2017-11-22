Jan. 16, 1943 – Nov. 12, 2017

A funeral service for Rex Benson Gelok was held Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gillette. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Rex, 74, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Close to Home Hospice House from heart related issues. Rex was born on Jan. 16, 1943, to Jean Benson Reasch and Frank Reasch in Lovell.

Rex was raised in Cowley during his younger years. He lived with his grandpa and grandma Leonard and Laura Benson on the family farm west of Cowley. Rex and his brother Bob loved living in Cowley. They also loved going to Lovell to visit their grandparents Chasty and Frank Reasch.

The summer of 2016, Rex and his wife Wanda and Bob and his wife Lila came to Lovell and spent a week reminiscing with cousins Ed and Sheraldean Jones, Norma and Rex Allen, Connie Olsen, Don Jolley, Gary and Julie Jolley, Dianne and John Paxton, all of Lovell, Deb and Jeff Benson of Colstrip, Mont., aunt Bell Benson of Billings, their sister Noreen Latham of Casper and friends from the Cowley area. Bob and Rex thoroughly loved going to Pioneer Days in Cowley and visiting with cousins and friends they knew through the years. It was the highlight of their older years.

They felt like life, as they knew it, came to a close when they left Cowley and their family and friends. Their mom married Edward Engle Gelok on Jan. 20, 1948. As a family they moved to Casper, where Rex attended Natrona County High School.

He married Mary F. Staunton on Jan. 2, 1960, in Billings. They lived in Casper and Big Piney and moved to Gillette on Dec. 12, 1961. Together they share four children. They divorced in 1986.

Rex worked as an auto mechanic, parts salesman and retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, racing, reading and cooking. He was a member of the Stock Car Association at Thunder Speedway since 1971, a member of the National Rifleman’s Association and spent many years volunteering for the American Legion Post #42 SAL.

Rex married Wanda Sue (Beavers) McKown on Nov. 29, 1996, in Casper.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; her daughter Meshanna (Brad) Heckenliable and family of Pierre, S.D.; sons Jody (Christi) Gelok of Ft. Lupton, Colo., and Anthony (Melanie) Gelok of Brighton, Colo.; daughters Krystal (Eusebio Jr.) Quinonez of Platteville, Colo., and Karri (Lyle) Fair of Brighton, Colo.; brother Robert (Lila Eby) Gelok of Puyallup, Wash.; sisters Noreen (Dale) Leatham of Casper and Linda Gelok of Evanston, Wyo.; 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one grandchild.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101