Aug. 6, 1940 – Oct. 13, 2017

Richard LeRoy Shaw, 77, was born on Aug. 6, 1940, in Lovell, to Maxine Shaw and was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Willard (Po) and Naomi (Mo) Shaw. Richard died on Oct. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

He graduated from Lovell High School in 1958. After graduation he attended Billings Business College. He worked in the restaurant supply and equipment business most of his career. On Sept. 28, 1985, he married LaVon Busby in Vinita, Okla.

In school Richard played basketball and baseball and continued to love watching sports into adulthood. He closely followed the high school golf tournaments of his grandson Teal Willis. He also loved accounting and created spreadsheets for almost everything. Every Christmas he gave “cost books” to all family members to track automobile expenses throughout the year.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and brother-in-law Carrell Brown.

He is survived by his wife, LaVon; daughters Peggy Willis, Tessa (Tim) Russell, and their mother Carol Drury; stepdaughter Terri (Keith) Harris and stepson Clay Busby; grandchildren, Teal and Evrett Willis and Shawna Russell; step-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Sean Blankenship; seven step-great-grandchildren and sisters Jamie Brown and Janet (Stephen) McCartney.

At Richard’s request, there will be no service.

