Dec. 28, 1995 – Nov. 27, 2017

Darren Tanner Brumwell died at age 21 on Nov. 27, 2017, in Cowley. He was born on Dec. 28, 1995, in Overland Park, Kan.

Darren is survived by his father David Brumwell, mother Anne Brumwell, brother Davin Brumwell and sister Brianna Brumwell.

He attended and graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 2014. After graduation, Darren followed the mysteries that had compelled him since childhood. As a child he would sit for hours watching clouds crawl across an azure sky. As a young man he explored the mystery of memory, truth and the absurd–enlisting his friends, with or without their knowledge, in his explorations. They loved him for it.

As a brother he brought joy, laughter and mischief to Davin and Brianna. They loved him for it.

As a son, he was the Word of God to Anne and David–a source of mystery, joy and beauty. They loved him for it.

Darren’s gifts were legion, which he gave without hesitation or expectation–he served the most vulnerable in our world. He gave of himself to those with autism and special needs, service he provided silently and privately, because Darren was not interested in praise. Darren was interested in the beauty that exists in the unique and precious. His essence echoed his action–a man devoted to the quiet observation of the dismissed, ignored and marginalized.

Though his moments were fewer than most, the joy he brought will be

with all those he encountered. We will forever love him for it.

