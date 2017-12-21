April 5, 1940 – Dec. 18, 2017

Errol Dallas Workman Sr. 77, died Dec. 18, 2017, in Lovell of causes incident to age. Errol was born on April 5, 1940, in Lovell, the youngest of 11 children born to Lorenzo Workman and Leah (Asay) Workman.

Errol was raised on the family farm south of Lovell near Lovell Lake. He had many happy memories of his childhood on the farm. As a small child on the family farm he rejoiced when it rained, and he hurried outside to make small fields using a variety of weeds to form his crops and irrigate them from mud puddles, developing his skill as a master irrigator.

His love for John Deere tractors developed at age 5. His first John Deere was a pedal one, on which he promptly attempted to pedal the five or more miles to town to visit his grandma Asay. When he was questioned by a passing motorist about what he was doing, he gruffly said, “Go to Hell!” When relating this story in later years he would roar with laughter.

He loved the farm. One year the family moved off the farm when his dad took a job in town. Young Errol was found sitting on the curb crying when a lady passing by asked him why. He said, because he wanted to go home. She asked where his home was and he said on the “farm.” He was profoundly disgusted when she didn’t know where the “farm” was. In fact, starting school was delayed a year to allow him to adjust. His teacher suggested to his mother that he was like an unbroken colt being penned up and that he would benefit by having another year to roam the hills. He completed his schooling in Lovell and Thermopolis schools and worked for a time in the Thermopolis area.

Errol met the love of his life, Barbara Heron, in Thermopolis and they were married on Feb. 6, 1955. To this union were born seven children. Errol developed a lifelong interest in agriculture, and returned to the family farm in 1959 to pursue farming with his father. He especially enjoyed irrigating from an early age.

Errol held a variety of jobs before taking over the family farm. He worked on the power line in the Wind River Canyon. He loved telling that when they completed the electric line one of the ladies living in the canyon made each of the crew members their very own pie. He said it was the best apple pie he had ever eaten. He also worked at the Lovell Clay Co. and, during campaign, at the Lovell sugar factory, along with working for many local farmers.

During his farming career he tried a variety of things such as raising pigs, sheep and cattle. At one time he had the largest pig farrowing operation in the basin. He had one of the best custom haying crews in the basin until his crew started getting married. Errol was still actively involved in managing the family farm up to the time of his death.

Errol was devoted to his family and treasured his time spent with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was holding, kissing and smelling babies. As the children got older another favorite activity was to take the children to “Texas,” which was the candy store in town. Errol’s family and extended family hold many happy memories of times spent in activities such as going to the hills, having hot dog roasts and picnics or family gatherings where there was much laughing, guitar playing and singing.

Many do not realize Errol taught himself to play the guitar when he was very young and was a songwriter. He wrote a love song to Barbara before they were married, which is cherished by the family. In 1970, he took his family to the Idaho Falls Temple to be sealed. He considered this one of his greatest achievements.

He had a natural ability to share his testimony of Christ to people of all walks of life and never hesitated to do so. He would admirably preach the plan of salvation spontaneously whenever he saw an opportunity.

Errol was kind and generous to his neighbors and friends. Few knew the many acts of kindnesses that came from him, such as meals paid anonymously, driveways shoveled out (with the backhoe) and many paper products and breakfast foods taken to families in need.

Errol was preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Leah Workman; brothers Norris, Darral, Verland, Raymond, Morris and William; sisters Angeline, Elva and Tessie; and great-granddaughter Emry Anne Cozzens.

Survivors include his older brother Loran (Donna) Workman; wife of 62 plus years Barbara Workman; daughters Barbara (Doug) Hampton, Janice (Gary) Olheiser, Linda (Mark) Lane, Patsie (Evan) Cozzens, Brenda (Tuffy) Brost, Angie (James) Hicken; son Errol Workman Jr.; and 29 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at the Lovell LDS Church east end, with Bishop Neil Mayes conducting. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church on the west end prior to services.

