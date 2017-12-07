Grace Ann “Annie” Robertson

July 2, 1951 – Nov. 27, 2017

Grace Ann Robertson died on Monday, Nov. 27, at her daughter’s home in Hayden Lake, Idaho, with her family by her side. She will be remembered for her special love and caring spirit for everyone, but particularly for those who needed it most.

Annie was born July 2, 1951, to Newel and Dora Howe in Lewistown, Mont. Shortly after, they moved to Kane, where she lived until the arrival of Big Horn Lake, when they moved to the family farm southwest of Lovell.

She graduated from Lovell High School in 1969, then went on to beauty school in Provo, Utah, graduating in the spring of 1970. On Mother’s Day of that year she met her husband-to-be, Jeff Robertson, while dragging Main Street. On Oct. 1, 1970, they were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. This year marked their 47th anniversary.

After getting Jeff through mortuary college in Los Angeles in 1973, they moved to Billings, where they lived 32 years until 2006.

Annie owned and operated Salon 10 in Billings for more than 20 years, where she was known for developing special friendships with her clients. She cared for them and they cared for her. After moving back to Lovell in 2006, she opened Gracie’s Back Door Spa, which she operated until her health declined.

Annie loved family dearly and is survived by her husband, Jeff, her three children; Jeffrey Douglas of Post Falls, Idaho, Heidi (Greg) Hart of Hayden Lake, Idaho, and Darrin Newel (Katie) of Kaysville, Utah, and her seven grandchildren, Mattie Hart, Miles Hart, Millie Hart, Presley Hart, Hanna Robertson, Sadie Robertson and Preston Robertson, who she spoiled often with pajamas. Also surviving are her two brothers, Grover (Joy) Howe of Lovell and Glen (Ruth) Howe of Lovell.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell. A private interment will be held the day prior in the Lovell Cemetery.

Her wish would be: “Have courage and be kind.”

