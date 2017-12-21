Grizzlies sweep three at Wrangler Invite

The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies continued their strong start to the 2017-18 season with three wins at the Wrangler Invitational in Shoshoni over the weekend.

The Grizz stopped 2A East foe Southeast 62-49, beat tough 1A West opponent Little Snake River 66-39 and crushed Dubois 75-16 to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

Southeast battled the Grizz early and led 17-16 after the first quarter, but the Grizzlies took control and outscored the Cyclones 46-32 the rest of the way. The Grizz led by as much as 16 late in the game.

“They tried to get physical with us,” coach Pat Winland said. “They set a lot of screens on us and made it tough for us at times to get what we wanted in the offense. But as the game went on, we were able to wear them down with our speed and athleticism.”

Winland was pleased to see five players score 10 points or more in the game and happy that his team held Southeast under 10 points in two quarters.

“I’ll take five guys in double figures any day,” he said. “Tristan (Jewell) was two assists away from a triple double. He had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

“One big thing for us is that I like to focus on holding teams to single-digit quarters. We were able to do that in the second (9) and third (8) quarters.”

One thing the coach was not pleased with was shooting 5-18 from the free-throw line.

Colby Davison sparked the Grizz with two three-pointers in the second quarter as Rocky took control of the game. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Lathan May added 12 points, four assists and 12 steals, Jonathan Allred 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, Ethan Price 10 points.

ROCKY (62)

Ethan Price 4 0-0 10, Scott Banks 0 0-0 0, Tristan Jewell 4 1-5 10, Lathan May 5 2-5 12, Taylor Winland 2 0-0 4, Colby Davison 6 0-4 14, Jonathan Allred 5 2-4 12. Totals 26 5-18 62.

SOUTHEAST (49)

B. Fullmer 2 0-0 5, H. Anderson 5 3-3 16, Brady Fullmer 3 2-2 9, B. Herring 0 0-0 0, T. Becker 1 0-0 2, S. Werner 3 1-2 8, K. Malon 3 1-2 9, C. Herring 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 49.

Rocky Mtn. 16 16 10 20 – 62

Southeast 17 9 8 15 – 49

Three-point field goals – Price 2, Davison 2, Jewell 1; Anderson 3, Malon 2, B. Fullmer 1, Brady Fullmer 1, Werner 1. Fouled out – Anderson. Total fouls – Rocky 14, Southeast 20.

Rattling the Rattlers

The Grizzlies ran away from the Little Snake River Rattlers Saturday afternoon, outscoring the Rattlers in all four quarters, 17-10, 15-9, 24-14 and 10-6.

“We knew they had a game that morning and maybe they didn’t have the legs to run with us,” Winland said. “They were also missing some kids to illness and injury. But we still knew they would be formidable.

“We started off 10-0 with a lot of layups. We just got out and ran in the first five or six possessions.”

With his team up 32-19 at halftime, Winland didn’t want his team to let up in the second half, and they responded by pouring in 24 points and outscoring Snake River by 10 points in the third.

“I challenged them at halftime and they came out and put the game away,” he said. “They shot a lot of threes, and we were able to get the long rebounds and get out and score.”

May excelled in the up-tempo game and finished with 16 points on eight-of-12 shooting. Davison added 12 points and six rebounds. Allred had a double double with 10 points on five-of-seven shooting and 11 rebounds. Taylor Winland and Price had 8 points each, Jewell and Jess Wambeke 6 apiece. Jewell had 12 assists, Price seven steals.

The Grlzzlies shot 58 percent from the field and had 54 points in the paint. Rocky out-rebounded LSR 48-24.

ROCKY (66)

Ethan Price 4 0-0 8, Scott Banks 0 0-0 0, Zach Simmons 0 0-0 0, Tristan Jewell 2 1-2 6, Jess Wambeke 3 0-0 6, Lathan May 8 0-0 16, Taylor Winland 4 0-0 8, Tyler Banks 0 0-0 0, Caden Welling 0 0-0 0, Jayden Hocker 0 0-0 0, Colby Davison 6 0-0 12, Jonathan Allred 5 0-0 10. Totals 32 1-2 66.

LITTLE SNAKE RIVER (39)

Riggen Myers 8 2-6 20. Kameron Evans 4 0-0 11, Joaquin Enriques 1 0-0 3, Taylor Otte 1 0-0 3, Oscar Herrera 0 0-0 0, Trenton Jeannerett 0 2-2 2, Karter Evans 0 0-0 0, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-8 39.

Rocky Mtn. 17 15 24 10 – 66

L. Snake River 10 9 14 6 – 39

Three-point field goals – Jewell 1; Kam Evans 3, Myers 2, Enriques 1, Taylor Otte 1. Fouled out – none. Total fouls – Rocky 12, LSR seven.

Tromping the Rams

The Grizzlies closed out the Wrangler Invitational by slamming the Dubois Rams 75-16. The Rams were no match for the Grizz, who led 24-4 after the first quarter following an 18-0 run and won the second quarter 23-4 to lead 47-8 at halftime. The running clock began with the first basket of the third quarter, and Rocky outscored Dubois 18-4 and 10-4 in the remaining two quarter.

Winland emptied his bench midway through the second quarter and didn’t play his starters in the second half. Lathan May sparked the Grizz early with 9 first quarter points as the Grizzlies converted turnovers into layups. Allred went to work inside in the second quarter with 8 points and could “score at will,” Winland noted, adding that it was good to see Price hit a couple of three-pointers to get back on track from the arc.

Ten of the 12 Grizzlies scored in the game led by Tyler Banks with 12 points. Price, Zach Simmons and Allred joined him in double figures with 10 points each, and May added 9, Jayden Hocker 7, Davison 6 and Caden Welling 5. Hocker led the team with five rebounds, Taylor Winland had four assists and Jewell and Welling had three steals each.

ROCKY (75)

Ethan Price 3 2-2 10, Scott Banks 0 0-0 0, Zach Simmons 5 0-0 10, Tristan Jewell 1 0-0 2, Jess Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Lathan May 4 1-2 9, Taylor Winland 2 0-0 4, Tyler Banks 5 2-2 12, Caden Welling 2 0-0 5, Jayden Hocker 3 0-0 7, Colby Davison 3 0-0 6, Jonathan Allred 5 0-0 10. Totals 33 5-6 75.

DUBOIS (16)

B. Clarr 0 0-0 0, M. Slides 0 0-0 0, J. Wells 0 0-0 0, C. Hudson 0 0-0 0, M. Codarilla 4 0-0 8, W. Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 8 0-0 16.

ROCKY 24 23 18 10 – 75

Dubois 4 4 4 4 – 16

Three-point field goals – Price 2, Welling 1, Hocker 1. Fouled out – none. Total fouls – Rocky two, Shoshoni six.

Tough games

The Grizz will close out the pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of strong tests this week, traveling to Burlington Thursday and hosting Wind River Friday. Each team is ranked number one in its respective classification: Burlington in Class 1A, Wind River in 2A. Burlington is 3-0, Wind River 6-1.

“Burlington is long and athletic,” Winland said. “In previous years they have played man-to-man and a 1-3-1 zone. We will prepare for both. They are well-coached and we’ve had a tough time over there winning ballgames.”

Tip-off times are 4 (JV) and 7 p.m.

The Cougars come to town red hot after going 4-0 at the Foothills Classic over the weekend, led by Jayin Trumbull, who averages 25 points per game.

“He’s a beast,” Winland said. “He makes his teammates better. We’ll try our best to slow him down. We’ll rotate people on him and change up our defenses.

“They’ve had our number in the past two years. This is an incredible opportunity for us this week to play the top competition in 1A and 2A.”

By David Peck