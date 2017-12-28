Lovell Officers give Santa a lift as he delivers presents to local children

News, People Leave a comment
Police Chief Dan Laffin (left) and officer Ryan Wilkerson (right) greet Santa on Dec. 21, as he arrives at the Police Annex ready to climb on board a patrol car escort to deliver gifts to needy children in the Lovell community.
Patti Carpenter photo

Lovell Police officers Matt Koritnik, Ryan Wilkerson and Shantel Stahl brought a little extra joy to more than 30 families, assisting Santa as he delivered presents to needy children on a cold, wintery Dec. 21 in Lovell.

The activity was part of the department’s new “Blue Santa” community outreach program that partnered with the North Big Horn Hospital District Share-a-Stocking program and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program to provide gifts for children in need.

A generous donation of $1,500 from Rocky Mountain Power, another from the employees at First Bank of Wyoming and donated gifts from the citizens of Lovell contributed to this year’s success.

By Patti Carpenter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *