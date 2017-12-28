Lovell Officers give Santa a lift as he delivers presents to local children

Lovell Police officers Matt Koritnik, Ryan Wilkerson and Shantel Stahl brought a little extra joy to more than 30 families, assisting Santa as he delivered presents to needy children on a cold, wintery Dec. 21 in Lovell.

The activity was part of the department’s new “Blue Santa” community outreach program that partnered with the North Big Horn Hospital District Share-a-Stocking program and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program to provide gifts for children in need.

A generous donation of $1,500 from Rocky Mountain Power, another from the employees at First Bank of Wyoming and donated gifts from the citizens of Lovell contributed to this year’s success.

By Patti Carpenter