Special Christmas services offered

Local churches will hold a variety of special Christmas services and programs this week.

There will be four evening Christmas Eve services in North Big Horn County on Sunday, Dec. 24, as well as regular Sunday services.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday as well as a regular Mass Sunday at 11 a.m. and a Christmas Day Mass Monday at 11 a.m. Regular Mass will also be held the following Sunday at 11 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service with children participating at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, along with a Christmas Day communion service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Regular Sunday services will be held Dec. 24 and 31 at 10:30 a.m., and a New Year’s Eve communion service will be held Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lovell Bible Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Sunday as well as the regular Sunday morning service at 9 a.m. Sunday but no Sunday school. The normal morning service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31, but there will be no evening service.

The Water of Life Church in Cowley will hold a candlelight and communion service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with coffee and light refreshments to follow. The regular service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 5:30 p.m.

The Lovell Assembly of God Church will hold a normal Sunday service Dec. 24 at 11 a.m., but there will be no evening service this Sunday. The church will hold a normal Sunday service on Dec. 31, and there will be a pot luck New Year’s Eve dinner 6:30 p.m.

The various wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold regular sacrament services Sunday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 31: Lovell First Ward at 11:30 a.m., Lovell Second at 8 a.m., Lovell Third at 9:45 a.m., Lovell Fourth at 9:45 a.m., Lovell Fifth at 8 a.m., Cowley First at 9 a.m., Cowley Second at 11 a.m. and the Byron Ward at 9:30 a.m.

The new Church of God congregation will meet at noon in members’ houses in Cowley on Dec. 24 and 31. Call Pastor Gerald Cox for information at 970-629-2085.

The Deaver United Methodist Church will hold regular Sunday services at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

The Lovell United Methodist Church will hold no services in Lovell on Sunday, Dec. 24, but members are invited to join with the First United Methodist Church of Powell for a special Christmas service at 10 a.m. Sunday in Powell.

There will be no Christmas Eve service in Lovell as was held in past years.

