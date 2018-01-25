Oct. 9, 1995 – Jan. 18, 2018

Anthony Michael Estes, of Deaver, died on Jan. 18, 2018. He was born in Deaver on Oct. 9, 1995, son of Dale and Michelle (Metz) Estes.

He was homeschooled through eighth grade, then attended Rocky Mountain High School, where he graduated in 2015. He excelled in football and wrestling and was involved in many music classes.

Composing songs and playing the piano was his gift. He touched many people with his music and won numerous talent competitions. Anthony competed in the World Championship of Performing Arts in Long Beach, Calif., this past summer, winning several medals with his self-composed piano pieces.

Anthony was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed photography, especially of nature. In 4-H he excelled in the disciplines of archery and shotgun, winning many trophies at the state competition. He had a love of the Carmelites and was in correspondence with them about joining them one day. As a member of the Catholic Church, he loved to serve the Extraordinary Form Mass.

After graduating high school Anthony worked in construction for Matt Hubbell, John Legg and Sorenson Electrical Incorporated. He also loved to travel. He went on a pilgrimage in Europe and worked at an orphanage in Mexico.

Anthony is survived by his parents Dale and Michelle; seven siblings, Malerie, Caleb, Benjamen, Dominic, Elijah, Maria and Eaen; nephew Jayce; grandparents George and Cleo Estes and Rich and Carolyn Metz; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thompson Funeral Home in Powell. His uncle Fr. Dan Estes will conduct the vigil service, which will be held Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. The Requiem Mass (funeral) will be conducted by Fr. Vernon Clark on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Maria del Mexicano Orphanage, 1200 Lantana Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78407.

