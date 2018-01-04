Bar J Wranglers returning to Lovell for fundraiser concert 

The Bar J Wranglers invite the Lovell community to “leave its cares behind, sit back and unwind” and enjoy an upcoming performance to benefit the area’s Grad Night Out program. The Wranglers are returning to Lovell, bringing their unique brand of lively western-style musical entertainment for the community to enjoy on Jan. 30. The group held a similar performance two years ago in Lovell that quickly sold out within weeks of tickets becoming available.

Event organizers announced that tickets are still available as of this week but are hoping for another sellout concert at the Hyart Theatre in Lovell to benefit their cause. All proceeds from the entertainment will benefit the Grad Night Out programs at Lovell and Rocky Mountain high schools.

The five-man group from Jackson Hole bills themselves as a unique blend of music, stand-up comedy and ranch humor. The group performs on their ranch near Jackson Hole in the summer months, but takes to the road the rest of the year for performances in venues across the country.

The Grad Night Out program is designed to keep kids out of trouble on the night of their high school graduation. The program, which has been in existence for around 30 years, provides an all-night party for high school graduates from both Lovell and Rocky Mountain high schools and their friends. Organizers proudly boast the fact that not a single fatality, citation for minor in possession or so much as a bloody nose has occurred since its inception.

Tickets are available for the Jan. 30 concert through organizers Nick Lewis 272-3094 or Ranae Miller 272-2737. They are also available through the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce, Miller’s Fab, Minchow’s Service, the Lovell Fire Hall, Big Horn Federal Bank and the Bank of Lovell. Tickets are $20, if purchased in advance and $25 (if available) at the Hyart Theatre on the day of the event.

By Patti Carpenter