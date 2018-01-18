Betty Rae Feldman

July 8, 1951—Jan. 16, 2018

Betty Feldman, age 66, died Tuesday evening, Jan. 16, at her home in Wellington, Colo., from cardiac arrest.

She will be missed greatly by her loving husband, Peter, her four daughters Shauna (Jake) Verlanic of Butte, Mont., Sharla (Tyson) McGuffin of Ft. Collins, Colo., Laura (Nolan) Lenz of Wray, Colo., and Sarah Feldman of Austin, Texas, as well as her adoring 13 grandchildren and her four siblings and their families.

Born July 8, 1951, Elizabeth “Betty” Rae (Martin) Feldman grew up in Anaconda, Mont. She attended Carroll College and the University of Montana, and she eventually became a registered nurse. She also lived in Casa Grande, Ariz., for five years, Billings for six years, Lovell for 22 years, where she mostly raised her family, and for the last nine years she and Peter called Colorado home.

She made friends easily and was an evident devout Catholic. She loved being a home health nurse for years, taking extra care with her patients in their homes. But her heart was with her family. She was a loving wife and mother, and an especially doting grandmother.

There will be a Rosary/Wake on Friday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Ft. Collins, and the funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, also at St. John XXIIIw Catholic Church in Ft. Collins.

