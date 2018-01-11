April 1, 1968 – Jan. 4, 2018

It truly pains her family to announce the passing of Carol Jean “CJ” Barnes, 49, of Cowley. She has been taken too soon from this life on Jan. 4, 2018, in Lovell.

Carol Jean was born April 1, 1968, in Powell to Edward and Edith Barnes of Cowley.

Carol Jean leaves behind two children, John Raymond (Aubree Wester) Barnes of Casper and Della Rose (Mason Sturm) Wolfe of Gillette. Carol Jean also leaves behind two siblings, brother John Warren (Carolyn) Barnes and sister Renela Marie (Mike Howard) Barnes, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many more loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents Edith Jean Barnes (Cook) and Edward Raymond Barnes.

Carol was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and truly remarkable sponsor. She was an amazing and valuable contributor to her community and a friend to all who knew her. Her enthusiasm and love for life will be dearly missed. Carol Jean was married to Lance Wolfe for 11 years. She had a love of her fur babies, horses, gardening, rock collecting and anything of the outdoors.

Carol Jean was aspiring to become an accountant, while studying in Powell at Northwest College. She worked for WYDOT in Casper for several years, and most recently at the Red Apple Supermarket in Lovell. She was very dedicated to her NA and AA families.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church in Cowley on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a memorial service held in Casper to be announced at a later date.

Her family wishes to thank everyone for the abundance of love and outpouring of support during this difficult time. Carol Jean Barnes was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all.

