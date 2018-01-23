Death Notice

Anthony Michael Estes

Oct. 9, 1995 – Jan. 18, 2018

Anthony Michael Estes died Jan. 18, 2018. He was 22.

A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell.

Viewing will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church.

A full obituary will be published in Thursday’s edition.

Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to them at www.thompsonfuneral.net or P.O. Box 807, Powell, WY 82435.

