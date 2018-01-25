Jan. 7, 1927 – Jan. 16, 2018

Francis “Frank” Triphon Wambeke was born on Jan. 7, 1927, to Ivo and Alice Wambeke in Deaver. He grew up on the family farm working the fields.

Before he left to serve his country during World War II in Okinawa he met his future wife Maxine Asay. After returning, they married and he and Maxine started their life in Lovell working for his uncle. Frank and Maxine moved five times and they had five kids, each one associated with a different farmhouse. They settled in Deaver in 1958, where he continued his lifelong love for farming until he died Jan. 16, 2018.

He was recognized for nurturing the best crops in the area with many awards, but he also loved taking care of livestock. His success as a farmer and his knowledge was valued by many. People would ask him for advice, but it wasn’t his nature to tell anyone what to do. He would help by saying, “If it were me this is what I would do.”

His work ethic, courage, sense of humor and determination were character traits that were admired by many, and he passed these down to his children and their families. Also important to Frank were his fall hunting trips with his brothers, family fishing trips, family reunions, butchering, branding, harvest season and Sunday morning pancakes with his family.

He was called to heaven with his children beside him. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, of 67 years. Surviving are his five children: Ivy Englert, Renee (Chuck) Gomendi, Paul (Troy) Wambeke, Mona (Mark) Sorenson and Jenny (Terry) VanLake and his faithful dog Rod. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Rosary and viewing for Frank were at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell on Jan. 21.

Memorials in honor of Frank Wambeke may be sent to the Deaver Community Hall or St. Barbara’s Catholic Church.

